Winona temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 87% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 4, 2022 in Winona, MN
