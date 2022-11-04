 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 4, 2022 in Winona, MN

Winona temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 87% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.

