Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2021 in Winona, MN

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Winona today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.