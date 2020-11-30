 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2020 in Winona, MN

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 21.5. 18 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the North. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

