It will be a cold day in Winona, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. 20 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 92% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 29, 2022 in Winona, MN
