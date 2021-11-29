Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 29, 2021 in Winona, MN

Cool temperatures will blanket the Winona area Monday. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.