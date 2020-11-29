Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 29, 2020 in Winona, MN

Winona people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winona could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Local Weather
