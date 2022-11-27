It will be a cold day in Winona, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2022 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lots going on for the holiday weekend! What weather is expected? Whether you're traveling near or far for Thanksgiving, here's everything you need to know through Sunday.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. We wi…
Winona residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
A leading climate scientist explains why going over 1.5 degrees Celsius puts the world in a danger zone.
Temperatures in Winona will be cool today. It looks to reach a cold 41 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the fore…
Winona temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Expect cl…
This evening in Winona: Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Winona tomorrow. It l…
It will be a cold day in Winona, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 33 degrees. 19 degrees is today's low. E…
This evening in Winona: Clear. Low 37F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. 33 d…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Winona area…