Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2021 in Winona, MN

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Winona today. It should reach a nippy 40 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.