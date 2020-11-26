 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2020 in Winona, MN

Winona residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until 2AM CST THU. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.

