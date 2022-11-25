Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2022 in Winona, MN

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.