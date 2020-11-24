 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2020 in Winona, MN

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2020 in Winona, MN

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winona today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 80% chance of rain. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from 10PM CST MON until 12PM CST TUE. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

La Nina will worsen hurricanes and fires

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News