Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2020 in Winona, MN

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winona today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 80% chance of rain. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from 10PM CST MON until 12PM CST TUE.