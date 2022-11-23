Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2022 in Winona, MN

Winona residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.