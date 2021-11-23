Cool temperatures will blanket the Winona area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2021 in Winona, MN
