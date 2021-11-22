Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 22, 2021 in Winona, MN

Winona people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.