Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 21, 2022 in Winona, MN

It will be a cold day in Winona, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 33 degrees. 19 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.