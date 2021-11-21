 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 21, 2021 in Winona, MN

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winona Sunday. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News