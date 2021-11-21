Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 21, 2021 in Winona, MN

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winona Sunday. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.