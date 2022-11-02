 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 2, 2022 in Winona, MN

Winona will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.

