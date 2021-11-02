Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 2, 2021 in Winona, MN

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Winona today. It looks like it will be a chilly 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.