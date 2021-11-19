Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2021 in Winona, MN

Winona residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.