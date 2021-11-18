Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2021 in Winona, MN

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winona today. It looks like it will be a cold 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees today. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.