Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 17, 2022 in Winona, MN

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29. 17 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 34% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

