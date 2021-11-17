Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 17, 2021 in Winona, MN

 Skip to main content
Nov. 17, 2021 in Winona, MN

Winona residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winona could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.

