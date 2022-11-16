 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 16, 2022 in Winona, MN

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winona today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 34 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. There is a 45% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until WED 4:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.

