Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 16, 2021 in Winona, MN

Winona folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.

