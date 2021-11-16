Winona folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 16, 2021 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Winona people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 39 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low…
It will be a cold day in Winona, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Winona area Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Th…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Winona area. It should reach a cool 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. …
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
The start of the busy season for sunspots means more opportunities to see the splendor of the northern and southern lights.
Winona's evening forecast: Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later on. Low 29F. S winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winona today. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today…
It will be a cold day in Winona, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. There is a 64% c…
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.