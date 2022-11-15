Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 15, 2022 in Winona, MN

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winona today. It should reach a nippy 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.