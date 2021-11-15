 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 15, 2021 in Winona, MN

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winona today. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.

