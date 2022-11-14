It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 45% chance of rain. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 14, 2022 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
A strong cold front will be moving across Wisconsin this afternoon and evening bringing tumbling temperatures, a good chance of rain, and a few severe storms. Here's everything you need to know.
It will be a cold day in Winona, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 de…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winona area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
For the drive home in Winona: Cloudy. Low 26F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winona tomorrow. The fore…
Winona's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening with thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Partly cloudy…
For the drive home in Winona: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 23F. Winds light and variabl…
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the second part of our seasonal preview on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winona today. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degree…