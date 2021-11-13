 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 13, 2021 in Winona, MN

It will be a cold day in Winona, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.

