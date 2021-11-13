It will be a cold day in Winona, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 13, 2021 in Winona, MN
