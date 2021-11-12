Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 12, 2021 in Winona, MN

Winona people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 39 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. There is a 46% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.