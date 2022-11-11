Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 11, 2022 in Winona, MN

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winona today. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.