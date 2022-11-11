Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winona today. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 11, 2022 in Winona, MN
