Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 11, 2021 in Winona, MN

Cool temperatures will blanket the Winona area Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 97% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.