Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 10, 2022 in Winona, MN

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winona area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 68% chance. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.