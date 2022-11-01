It will be a warm day in Winona. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 1, 2022 in Winona, MN
