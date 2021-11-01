The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winona Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 1, 2021 in Winona, MN
