Here is today's weather outlook for May. 9, 2022 in Winona, MN

Winona will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. There is a 43% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.