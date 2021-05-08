 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2021 in Winona, MN

Winona folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CDT until SAT 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.

