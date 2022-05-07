Here is today's weather outlook for May. 7, 2022 in Winona, MN

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winona community. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.