Here is today's weather outlook for May. 7, 2021 in Winona, MN

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.