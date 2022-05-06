 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 6, 2022 in Winona, MN

Winona people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 68 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.

