Here is today's weather outlook for May. 6, 2021 in Winona, MN

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winona area. It should reach a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.