Folks in the Winona area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2022 in Winona, MN
