 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2021 in Winona, MN

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2021 in Winona, MN

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winona area. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Feeling the effects of a tornado-warned-storm in Texas

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News