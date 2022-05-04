Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winona area. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 4, 2022 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
Scattered showers and a few weak storms this morning, but another round of rain is expected this afternoon with a few storms that could be severe. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Rain is expected the next three days across Wisconsin, but Saturday is looking the wettest. Damaging wind, hail, and even a tornado cannot be ruled out. Full details in our weekend weather outlook.
The unseasonably chilly weather will continue today with scattered rain and snow showers. The rain chance will continue for Friday, but will we finally see some warmer temperatures? Find out here.
Widespread rain will likely slow the morning commute today in the southern part of the state. Though it will be dry farther north, it will be chilly for everyone. When will we dry out and warm up?
Winona residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degree…
Temperatures will stay well below normal for late April Wednesday and Thursday. Cold enough that a rain/snow mix looks to return for some. Will it impact the Thursday morning commute? Find out here.
Winona temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. The Winona area should see a lig…
For the drive home in Winona: Cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool…