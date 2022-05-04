Here is today's weather outlook for May. 4, 2022 in Winona, MN

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winona area. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.