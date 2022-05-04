 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 4, 2022 in Winona, MN

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winona area. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.

