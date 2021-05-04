Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winona area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 4, 2021 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Exp…
For the drive home in Winona: Showers and thundershowers during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low near 55F. Winds light …
Professional storm chaser Reed Timmer drove through a tornado in Benjamin, Texas, on April 27. Reed Timmer and his colleagues collected scientific data, rode out the storm and made it out safe.
Folks in the Winona area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degr…
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Winona. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Su…
Thanks to new railings installed along the Golden Gate Bridge, high wind in San Francisco now creates a ghostly sounding harmonica-like sound from the landmark, heard for miles in all directions.
Winona people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degree…
Winona people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 61 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted.…
Winona people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees.…
When dust particles approach Earth, they can be captured by gravity and enter the atmosphere at very high speeds.