 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 4, 2021 in Winona, MN

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 4, 2021 in Winona, MN

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winona area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Windy days in San Francisco make the Golden Gate Bridge sing

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News