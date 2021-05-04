Here is today's weather outlook for May. 4, 2021 in Winona, MN

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winona area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.