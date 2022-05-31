Here is today's weather outlook for May. 31, 2022 in Winona, MN

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 31, 2022 in Winona, MN

The Winona area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch from MON 7:08 PM CDT until TUE 2:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

