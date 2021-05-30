 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 30, 2021 in Winona, MN

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 30, 2021 in Winona, MN

{{featured_button_text}}

Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 31% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Footage shows cyclone battering COVID-hit Mumbai

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News