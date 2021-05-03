 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 3, 2021 in Winona, MN

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 3, 2021 in Winona, MN

Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.

