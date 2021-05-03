Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 3, 2021 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Exp…
Professional storm chaser Reed Timmer drove through a tornado in Benjamin, Texas, on April 27. Reed Timmer and his colleagues collected scientific data, rode out the storm and made it out safe.
Folks in the Winona area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degr…
Winona people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees.…
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Winona. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Su…
Winona people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 61 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted.…
Winona people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degree…
For the drive home in Winona: Partly to mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers or thunderstorms possible later at night. Low 57F. Winds l…
For the drive home in Winona: Showers and thundershowers during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low near 55F. Winds light …
For the drive home in Winona: Cloudy with showers. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winona people will see temperatures …