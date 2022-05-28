Here is today's weather outlook for May. 28, 2022 in Winona, MN

The Winona area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 39% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.