Here is today's weather outlook for May. 28, 2021 in Winona, MN

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.