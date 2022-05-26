Here is today's weather outlook for May. 26, 2022 in Winona, MN

Folks in the Winona area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.